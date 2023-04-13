Louisiana Workforce Commission hosting hiring event Thursday

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Workforce Commission is hosting a hiring event at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library main branch Thursday.

The LWC's Office of Unemployment Insurance is hiring for their call center and for their tax agent positions. Staff will be on-site addressing other possible positions.

The hiring fair takes place Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the EBRPL main brain on Goodwood Boulevard.

See the flyer for the event below: