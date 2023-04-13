66°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana Workforce Commission hosting hiring event Thursday
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Workforce Commission is hosting a hiring event at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library main branch Thursday.
The LWC's Office of Unemployment Insurance is hiring for their call center and for their tax agent positions. Staff will be on-site addressing other possible positions.
The hiring fair takes place Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the EBRPL main brain on Goodwood Boulevard.
See the flyer for the event below:
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Feds release photo of wreckage from deadly BRPD helicopter crash, say emergency...
-
Madi Brooks' mother hopes new bill can help prevent others from meeting...
-
One year after Devin Page Jr.'s death, family of slain 3-year-old wants...
-
Former LSU basketball player Wayne Sims has passed away
-
DOTD: Distracted drivers hitting Government Street medians, causing damage
Sports Video
-
Mayor announces minor league hockey team coming to Baton Rouge
-
Alexis Morris wearing late grandfather's tuxedo to WNBA draft
-
LSU star Angel Reese signing autographs for fans on Saturday
-
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson recalls his chance encounter with basketball star...
-
Coach Kim Mulkey cuts down the net after LSU's national title win