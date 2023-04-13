66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana Workforce Commission hosting hiring event Thursday

2 hours 40 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, April 13 2023 Apr 13, 2023 April 13, 2023 8:46 AM April 13, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Workforce Commission is hosting a hiring event at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library main branch Thursday. 

The LWC's Office of Unemployment Insurance is hiring for their call center and for their tax agent positions. Staff will be on-site addressing other possible positions. 

The hiring fair takes place Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the EBRPL main brain on Goodwood Boulevard. 

See the flyer for the event below:

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days