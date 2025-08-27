Louisiana Workforce Commission holding reemployment meetings for Smitty's employees out of work

AMITE — The Louisiana Workforce Commission's Rapid Response Team has announced a series of reemployment resources to help employees out of work after the explosion at Smitty's Supply in Roseland last week.

The LWC's Geaux Jobs is hosting four meetings at the Florida Parishes Arena in Amite on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5.

Meetings will be at 9 a.m. on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5, as well as 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sept. 5. Click here to sign up for the meetings.

LWC will provide answers to questions about training grants, job searches, resume writing, unemployment insurance, labor market information and more.

WBRZ reported that nearly all of Smitty's employees at the Roseland facility lost their jobs with no severance packages offered. Most of the employees who have applied for unemployment that we've spoken to have been offered the maximum weekly benefit of $275 for 13 weeks.

According to the LWC, as of Monday afternoon, it had helped 80 former employees with unemployment claims.