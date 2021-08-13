90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana will pay college students $100 to get a COVID vaccine

2 hours 59 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, August 13 2021 Aug 13, 2021 August 13, 2021 11:44 AM August 13, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards will host another news briefing to discuss Louisiana's COVID surge. 

The governor's office said the news conference will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The briefing will come just days after the state's mask mandate went into effect Wednesday.

The briefing will air live on WBRZ+ and WBRZ.com

On Friday, the state reported another 7,548 cases, with a positivity rate of about 13.45 percent in new tests. The state reported that hospitalizations rose by six, up to 2,907 as of Friday. 

Another 57 deaths were reported since Thursday. 

New vaccination incentive.

The governor announced an incentive Friday, offering $100 gift cards to the first 75,000 college students who get vaccinated.  Colleges start resuming classes over the next two weeks in Louisiana. 

Trending News

Students can click here to learn more.

Once a student receives a vaccine, they will be given a gift card and will need to activate it online.  Most Louisiana higher education campuses are participating, the governor said. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days