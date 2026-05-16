Louisiana voters reject teacher pay raises, judicial retirement, other amendments

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana residents rejected every proposed constitutional amendment put before them on Saturday, from teacher pay raises to the mandatory retirement age for judges.

With over 95 percent of the state's 3,722 precincts reporting unofficial returns, three of five proposed constitutional amendments were losing in all parishes. The others were losing soundly, but with support in some locales.

Amendment 3 lost in all parishes except Bossier, Livingston, St. Tammany, Tensas, Vermillion and Vernon. Under the Legislature's proposal, the state would have dissolved three education trust funds and used that money for raises. The funds being dissolved are the Education Excellence Fund, the Education Quality Trust Fund and the Support Fund. The amendment would have funded permanent annual raises of $2,250 for teachers and $1,125 for support staff.

Amendment 5 would have raised the mandatory retirement age for Louisiana judges from 70 to 75. Advocates said it would have allowed for more experienced judges to remain on the bench. Opponents argued that the amendment would essentially create lifetime terms for state judges and that the current age limit ensures that judges are alert and capable.

A majority of voters in every parish except Livingston and West Feliciana also rejected Amendment 2, which would have created a new school district for the City of St. George, separate from the East Baton Rouge Parish school system. Click here for those results.

Amendment 1 would have given the legislature more authority over which state jobs are protected. Currently, an independent civil service commission determines this, but the amendment would have shifted that power to elected lawmakers. Proponents of Amendment One argued the current system is too rigid and makes it difficult to improve government efficiency. Those against it worried state employees would not be protected from unfair or politically charged firings.

Amendment 4 addresses property taxes on business inventory. It would have allowed local parishes to reduce or eliminate property taxes on business inventory.