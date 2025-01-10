43°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana Supreme Court rules state police has authority to clear out New Orleans homeless encampments
NEW ORLEANS - In a court decision passed down Friday, the state Supreme Court granted officials authority to clear out homeless encampments.
According to WWL-TV, the court sided with state officials, saying clearing out the encampments was in the interest of public health and safety.
The city initially said Governor Jeff Landry was overstepping his authority by ordering the sweeps and that the clearings interfered with the city's efforts to find the residents of the encampments permanent housing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LA area's 2 biggest blazes burn at least 10,000 structures, while new...
-
Over 30 heat-related home fires in Baton Rouge in 2024
-
BESE renews Impact Charter School's contract for another 6 years
-
BESE meets with judges to help students overcome truancy
-
Former IPSO employees conspired to steal thousands by padding timesheets
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball beats Bethune-Cookman 73-56 in SWAC home opener
-
LSU women's basketball beats Tennessee in a fourth quarter thriller, 89-87
-
No. 2 LSU gymnastics is set to face three other top-10 teams...
-
No. 6 LSU women's basketball prepares for a tough test at No....
-
LSU's Aneesah Morrow closing in on rebounding records