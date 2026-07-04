Louisiana Supreme Court recalls arrest warrant for Attorney General Liz Murrill

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Supreme Court recalled an arrest warrant for Attorney General Liz Murrill late Friday night after ruling to stay her indictment by a grand jury in Orleans Parish that morning.

Murrill was indicted on Thursday following allegations that she sent threatening letters to elected Orleans Parish officials, including Mayor Helena Moreno, District Attorney Jason Williams and five city council members. She was charged with 16 counts of malfeasance in office and intimidation, with her bond being set at $400,000.

Shortly after her indictment, Murrill filed an emergency stay motion to fight the indictment, which was granted on Friday morning.

Murrill also issued an emergency motion to enforce the stay after she said the "special prosecutor in New Orleans refuses to remove the active warrant for the arrest of the Attorney General, even though the Louisiana Supreme Court has stayed the indictment."

Late Friday night, the Louisiana Supreme Court issued an additional order that recalled Murrill's arrest warrant, forcing law enforcement to remove the warrant from databases.

The court's vote on recalling the warrant was 4-3, with Chief Justice John Weimer and Justices Piper Griffin and John Michael Guidry dissenting. Weimer and Guidry also dissented from the decision to stay Murrill's indictment on Friday. Griffin, however, voted in favor of it.

"I respectfully dissent as recalling the warrant goes to the merits of this matter," Griffin wrote in his dissent. "As observed by the majority, the existing stay forestalls the execution of the warrant."

Guidry expressed his concerns that the court was elevating power and privilege over process.

"This is yet another unprecedented preferential act by the majority bestowing a privilege that no other criminally charged defendant can reasonably expect to receive," Guidry wrote.

Weimer shared that Murrill's motion to enforce the stay went beyond requesting enforcement of the stay order, with the motion seeking and the court later ordering the recall of her arrest warrant.

"It is said that procedure is the handmaiden of substance, but in criminal cases procedural rules are indispensable to serve justice and ensure that all are treated equally," Weimer wrote. "Yet, ironically, on the eve of this July 4th when our nation will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, this court is once again called upon to provide exceptions to the normal process pursuant to another feigned emergency by one party."