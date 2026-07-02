Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill indicted in New Orleans, reports say

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill was indicted Thursday by a grand jury in Orleans Parish, according to a report by WWL.

The indictment stems from allegations that Murrill sent threatening letters to elected Orleans Parish officials, including Mayor Helena Moreno, District Attorney Jason Williams, and five city council members, the New Orleans outlet reported.

Murrill's letter was about a dispute over the Orleans Parish Clerk of Court's office, as reported by WWL.

After the state legislature abolished the criminal clerk's office and merged it with the civil clerk, five of the seven city council members argued that it created a new elected office. They were joined by District Attorney Jason Williams and Mayor Helena Moreno in calling for a special election and naming an interim clerk.

Murrill responded by saying those elected officials risked losing their offices by violating the state's usurper laws.

In response to reports of Murrill's indictment, Gov. Jeff Landry posted on X, formerly Twitter, calling the criminal justice system in Orleans Parish a "circus at its finest."

"I would like to inform the great citizens of Louisiana who care about the rule of law, that our fabulous @AGLizMurrill will not have to worry about having her reputation tarnished by this kangaroo grand jury or the Orleans Kangaroo court as I will pardon her as fast as the law allows," Landry wrote.

I would like to inform the great citizens of Louisiana who care about the rule of law, that our fabulous @AGLizMurrill will not have to worry about having her reputation tarnished by this kangaroo grand jury or the Orleans Kangaroo court as I will pardon her as fast as the law… — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) July 2, 2026

WBRZ reached out to the AG's Office but has not yet heard back.