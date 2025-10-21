Louisiana Supreme Court opens hearing on whether EBR judge should keep her job after lying to voters, police

NEW ORLEANS — The state's highest court opened a hearing Tuesday on whether East Baton Rouge Parish judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts should remain on the bench after being accused of lying during her campaign and misleading police in an investigation.

The Supreme Court granted the judge and the state Judiciary Commission 30 minutes to argue whether the first term jurist should stay or go. A decision is not expected Tuesday.

One member of the commission, which investigates judges, said Foxworth-Roberts had a tendency to "bob and weave" as it investigated her 2020 campaign material and looked into her conduct as police conducted a theft probe. She had, the commission member said, "a tendency to dance with us."

Foxworth-Roberts took office Jan. 1, 2021, and the Judiciary Commission received a complaint within five months. In addition to seeking the judge's removal, the panel wants her to pay $9,449.83 to cover the cost of the investigation.

The most serious complaint was that Foxworth-Roberts claimed to have been a captain in the Army, which she highlighted in campaign ads and in media coverage. The panel said that not only did she not attain captaincy, she failed to reach the rank twice and was required to leave the Army Reserves as a 1st Lieutenant.

Also, she is accused of misleading police about a car burglary. She told officers the car was in her driveway when it was actually several miles away. According to the panel, the judge told police she didn't file a claim with her auto insurer, but didn't disclose that she filed a claim against her homeowner's insurance.