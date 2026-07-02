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United Cajun Navy: Body of teen last seen in Livingston Parish found

1 hour 42 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, July 02 2026 Jul 2, 2026 July 02, 2026 7:32 PM July 02, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

LIVINGSTON - A body of a teen last seen in Livingston Parish was located by the United Cajun Navy.

Kollin Triche was reported missing on June 30; he had been last seen in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi before being seen in Livingston Parish.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share that Kollin has been located," Josh Gill with the United Cajun Navy said. "Unfortunately, the outcome is not what his family had hoped and prayed for."

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