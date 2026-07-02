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United Cajun Navy: Body of teen last seen in Livingston Parish found
LIVINGSTON - A body of a teen last seen in Livingston Parish was located by the United Cajun Navy.
Kollin Triche was reported missing on June 30; he had been last seen in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi before being seen in Livingston Parish.
"It is with a heavy heart that we share that Kollin has been located," Josh Gill with the United Cajun Navy said. "Unfortunately, the outcome is not what his family had hoped and prayed for."
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