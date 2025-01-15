53°
Louisiana streaming service subscribers will now pay sales tax on subscriptions

1 hour 34 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, January 15 2025 Jan 15, 2025 January 15, 2025 5:25 PM January 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana residents who subscribe to streaming services and television providers will now pay a 10% sales tax on the services.

The new tax, which went into effect on Jan. 1, was passed as a part of Gov. Jeff Landry's widespread tax plan legislators voted on in a special session in November.

According to an email sent to Cox subscribers, the tax will appear under the "Taxes, Fees and Surcharges" section of future bills.

Previously, streaming services were not subject to state sales tax. The law's language says the new tax is one of multiple laws designed to modernize the state's tax code.

