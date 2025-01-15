53°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana streaming service subscribers will now pay sales tax on subscriptions
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana residents who subscribe to streaming services and television providers will now pay a 10% sales tax on the services.
The new tax, which went into effect on Jan. 1, was passed as a part of Gov. Jeff Landry's widespread tax plan legislators voted on in a special session in November.
According to an email sent to Cox subscribers, the tax will appear under the "Taxes, Fees and Surcharges" section of future bills.
Previously, streaming services were not subject to state sales tax. The law's language says the new tax is one of multiple laws designed to modernize the state's tax code.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Mr. Prada' appears in court for bond hearing; murder suspect going before...
-
Pointe Coupee sheriff calls for parents to be more involved with students...
-
Months-long LSP investigation into drugs, illegal activity at EHCC results in one...
-
LSU swim team dominates Loyola in dual meet
-
Baton Rouge woman inspired by Los Angeles food program hoping to bring...