30°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana State Police looking for missing 13-year-old, last seen around New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police has issued a level 2 missing child advisory for 13-year-old Helen Galvez.
Officials say she went missing from her home on Old Gentilly Road in New Orleans, around 6:50 Sunday morning.
Galvez is a Hispanic female with brown eyes and black curly hair. She is 5 feet and weighs around 120 pounds.
Trending News
Anyone with information is asked to call the New Orleans Police Department at (504) 658-6070.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Elayn Hunt inmate dies, autopsy ordered to determine cause of death
-
Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam
-
Runners gather in Baton Rouge for the 15th annual Louisiana Marathon
-
Historical marker dedicated to Pointe Coupee oak tree, famous author years after...
-
'It was just outrageous:' Drivers on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge trapped for hours...