Louisiana State Police holds ceremony honoring troopers who responded to New Orleans terrorist attack

January 07, 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - One year after the deadly terror attack in New Orleans, state leaders honored over a dozen troopers and Wildlife Agents for their service during the attack.

Colonel Robert Hodges and Colonel Stephen Clark recognized the men and women for their actions to "save lives and bring order to chaos."
Governor Jeff Landry issued official letters of recognition to each trooper and agent for their leadership and service. Photos of all who served and were honored are available below:

