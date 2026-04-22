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Louisiana Seminary exhibit unveiled at LSU Military Museum

1 hour 43 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, April 22 2026 Apr 22, 2026 April 22, 2026 10:16 PM April 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A new Louisiana Seminary exhibit was unveiled at the LSU Military Museum in the Memorial Tower on Wednesday, showcasing artifacts from LSU's first campus.

LSU archaeological students traveled to Pineville to uncover the foundations of LSU's first home. It's where the original Louisiana State Seminary of Learning and Military Academy stood. The building was completed in 1859 and opened in 1860. 

Students dug up 14,000 artifacts from the original structure, which are now on display in the new exhibit. 

The free museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. 

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