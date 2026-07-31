LPSO: Man accused of violating protective orders, exchanging lewd messages with minor arrested

WALKER — Livingston Parish deputies, alongside the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested a 56-year-old Walker man accused of violating a protective order and continuing to communicate in a sexually explicit manner with a minor.

Deputies said that Brian Land was located by East Baton Rouge and Livingston deputies at his Ruth Drive home following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

He was charged with indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation charges. According to jail records, he was booked into the Livingston Detention Center on June 3.

On Friday, deputies added that, while Land was released on bond for arrests in both parishes, he continued to exchange lewd and lascivious text messages with a juvenile.

He was later located and arrested at a Burgin Avenue home in Baton Rouge, where he faced additional indecent behavior, computer-aided solicitation and violation of protective order charges.

He is back behind bars in the Livingston Parish Detention Center.