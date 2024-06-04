Louisiana schools make deal with conservative learning program PragerU

BATON ROUGE — Conservative learning program PragerU is making it way into Louisiana schools after the state superintendent of education partnered with the nonprofit to provide instructional videos for students.

When? As soon as August, teachers could choose to implement the program to their social studies curriculum. It calls itself a resource for those who value liberty, but critics call it disturbing revisionist history.

A controversial clip that is making rounds depicts Christopher Columbus defending enslavement.

"Being taken as a slave is better than being killed, no? I don't see the problem," Columbus said in the clip.

Louisiana Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley describes it as an alternative learning style for teachers to use.

"The partnership with PragerU is simply about providing teachers with a resource they might use and consider as they teach their students the freedom frameworks," Brumley said.

WBRZ checked with East Baton Rouge Parish, Livingston Parish, and Ascension Parish schools to see how they plan to use the PragerU materials. Only Ascension Parish responded, releasing this statement:

In Ascension Public Schools, our primary commitment is to provide a balanced and comprehensive education to all our students. We understand that the Louisiana Department of Education has recently approved a new social studies video resource.

To determine the appropriateness of this resource for our students, we will be implementing our district's rigorous vetting process. This process involves a collaborative team of instructional supervisors and teachers who will thoroughly review the content.

We are committed to transparency and will keep our parents informed throughout this evaluation process. Our goal is to ensure that all resources used in our schools support a well-rounded and unbiased education for every student.