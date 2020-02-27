36°
Louisiana School for the Deaf presents ASL Slam Event, Saturday

Thursday, February 27 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Nationally recognized visual storyteller, Douglas Ridloff will be performing for a Baton Rouge audience Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Louisiana School for the Deaf.

Ridloff is the owner, executive director and host of ASL SLAM, a monthly open mic event that functions as a space for the Deaf community to use American Sign Language to perform poetry, improv, initiate games, or simply tell a story. Ridloff's monthly event has gained popularity and is now a regular feature in Washington D.C., Chicago, and Orlando. 

Ridloff's Baton Rouge performance begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are $30/person, with proceeds going to Kidz Kamp, a weekend summer camp for children who are Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of Hearing. 

Click here to purchase tickets. 

