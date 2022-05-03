Louisiana's 'Don't Say Gay' bill shot down in 4-7 committee vote

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana House Bill 837, a bill that would restrict discussion of sexuality and gender identity in public schools, died in committee Tuesday afternoon.

The bill, primarily authored by Republican Representative Dodie Horton, would prohibit teachers and employees in public schools from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity as a part of the curriculum with kindergartners through eighth-graders.

It also prohibits public school employees and teachers from discussing their personal gender identity and sexual orientation with all students, K-12.

The vote comes less than a week after Florida approved a similar bill preventing discussion through grade 3.

Florida's bill, referred to by some as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, says "classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

House committee members Ken Brass (D), Aimee Freeman (D), Barbara Reich Frieberg (R), Stephanie Hilferty (R), Patrick Jefferson (D), Tammy Phelps (D) and Vincent St. Blanc (R) voted in opposition to the bill.

Committee members Beryl Amedée (R), Julie Emerson (R), Charles Owen (R) and Phillip Eric Tarver (R) voted in favor of the bill.

The bill will remain in committee and will not advance to the House.