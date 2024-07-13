Louisiana Republicans praying for former president after shooting at rally

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana conservatives lifted up Former President Donald Trump through prayers Saturday afternoon following a shooting at his political rally in Pennsylvania.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Secretary of State Nancy Landry, Attorney General Liz Murrill, Senator Bill Cassidy and Governor Jeff Landry took to social media after Trump was escorted off the stage.

Praying for President Donald Trump.



There is never any place for political violence. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 13, 2024

Prayers for Pres. Trump. God bless the Secret Service. https://t.co/cbdoUiXAIn — Nancy Landry (@NancyLandry) July 13, 2024

It’s a dark time in our nation. Now more than ever we need to pray for America and pray for President Trump. There is no one who stands up more for our country than @realDonaldTrump. — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) July 13, 2024