Louisiana Republicans praying for former president after shooting at rally
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana conservatives lifted up Former President Donald Trump through prayers Saturday afternoon following a shooting at his political rally in Pennsylvania.
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Secretary of State Nancy Landry, Attorney General Liz Murrill, Senator Bill Cassidy and Governor Jeff Landry took to social media after Trump was escorted off the stage.
Praying for President Donald Trump.— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 13, 2024
There is never any place for political violence.
Prayers for Pres. Trump. God bless the Secret Service. https://t.co/cbdoUiXAIn— Nancy Landry (@NancyLandry) July 13, 2024
I’m praying for President Trump and for our country.— Attorney General Liz Murrill (@AGLizMurrill) July 13, 2024
It’s a dark time in our nation. Now more than ever we need to pray for America and pray for President Trump. There is no one who stands up more for our country than @realDonaldTrump.— Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) July 13, 2024
Praying that President Trump’s wounds are not serious and for the Americans wounded in the crowd. All violence should be condemned, but particularly political violence which attempts to shape the direction of the country. We do not bow to political terrorists.— U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) July 13, 2024
