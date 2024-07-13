89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Louisiana Republicans praying for former president after shooting at rally

Saturday, July 13 2024
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana conservatives lifted up Former President Donald Trump through prayers Saturday afternoon following a shooting at his political rally in Pennsylvania. 

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Secretary of State Nancy Landry, Attorney General Liz Murrill, Senator Bill Cassidy and Governor Jeff Landry took to social media after Trump was escorted off the stage. 

