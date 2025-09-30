Louisiana politicians react as federal government shutdown looms

CNBC-TV18

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana officials on both sides gave their insight on impending federal government shutdown Friday.

Senator John Kennedy (R), on the Senate floor, criticized Democrats for not willing to work with Republicans.

"It looks like we're going to have a shutdown," Kennedy said. "What does that tell us? I'll tell you what it tells me: It's simply that much more evidence that human evolution is a slow, slow process. I thought humans had advanced more as a species, but apparently, we haven't."

Senator Bill Cassidy (R) joined him in that criticism, saying the shutdown would harm Americans needing the National Flood Insurance Program.

“If Democrats would stop trying to please the fringe of their party and start focusing on the real, immediate needs of the American people—like keeping the government open, maintaining flood insurance, and protecting access to rural health care—we could solve this today,” Cassidy said.

Representative Troy Carter (D), on the other hand, called the shutdown "entirely of [the Republicans'] making."

"I want to be crystal clear about why we are at risk of a government shutdown: Republicans control the House. Republicans control the Senate. Republicans control the White House."

Cleo Fields (D) also expressed his belief that the Republicans' proposal would put "22 million hardworking Americans at risk of losing their healthcare."

"I remain committed to protecting access to affordable health care and preserving the progress we’ve made in ensuring Americans can see a doctor, afford their prescriptions, and get the care they need without going into debt to do it," Fields said. "These are not partisan issues; they are human issues that affect families in every district across the nation. I remain hopeful that we can reach a fair solution that reopens the government, restores critical services for our constituents, and honors the responsibility we all share to govern effectively."