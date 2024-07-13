Louisiana politicians ask for prayers, denounce political violence after shooting at Trump rally

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana politicians on both sides of the aisle denounced political violence following a shooting at former President Donald Trump's political rally in Pennsylvania.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Secretary of State Nancy Landry, Attorney General Liz Murrill, Senator Bill Cassidy and Governor Jeff Landry took to social media to lift the presidential candidate up in prayer.

Praying for President Donald Trump.



There is never any place for political violence. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 13, 2024

Prayers for Pres. Trump. God bless the Secret Service. https://t.co/cbdoUiXAIn — Nancy Landry (@NancyLandry) July 13, 2024

It’s a dark time in our nation. Now more than ever we need to pray for America and pray for President Trump. There is no one who stands up more for our country than @realDonaldTrump. — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) July 13, 2024

Praying that President Trump’s wounds are not serious and for the Americans wounded in the crowd. All violence should be condemned, but particularly political violence which attempts to shape the direction of the country. We do not bow to political terrorists. — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) July 13, 2024

Please pray for President Trump. Republican or Democrat - this type of violence is always wrong. ?? ???? — Rep. Garret Graves (@RepGarretGraves) July 13, 2024

Louisiana Senate President Cameron Henry and Speaker of the House Phillip DeVillier issued the following statement:

“We, as leaders of of the Louisiana Legislature, stand together in strong condemnation of the recent act of violence against President Trump. This attack is not just an act of cowardice; it is a grave affront to the democratic principles that form the bedrock of our nation. Such despicable actions must be met with unwavering condemnation and swift justice. In this difficult time, we unite in our prayers for President Trump and his family. We hope they find strength and solace amidst this adversity. Moreover, we extend our prayers to the United States of America, wishing for our nation to emerge from this dark moment stronger and more resilient. It is our shared values of democracy, justice, and peace that will guide us through. Let us not succumb to fear but instead come together in solidarity and resolve to ensure that such acts of violence never tear apart the fabric of our great nation. God bless Louisiana and the United States of America.”

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said that political violence has no place in this country.

"I am deeply saddened by the unfolding details from today’s rally in Pennsylvania. Political violence has no place in our democracy. More than ever, we need unity, civility, and a recommitment to the values of democracy that we hold dear as Americans. My prayers are with former President Trump, the families of the deceased, and those injured in this tragic incident."