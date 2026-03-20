78°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office: Barricaded person on Oak Ridge Drive in custody
DENHAM SPRINGS — Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office say a barricaded person on Oak Ridge Drive is now in custody.
Trending News
Authorities ask that the public avoid the area at this time. No other information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University reveals new amphitheater and outdoor classroom
-
Drivers should prepare for disruptions with I-10 widening project set to enter...
-
'Multiple waves' of unauthorized drones recently spotted over Louisiana US Air Force...
-
EBR Council on Aging hosts 5th annual Senior Skip Day for elderly...
-
100 Black Men announces new headquarters at Baker High School
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball prepare for First Round of NCAA Tournament
-
Casan Evans' career night leads LSU to a win over Oklahoma
-
LSU baseball prepares for SEC home opener
-
Southern women's basketball prepares for their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance
-
LSU's Kailin Chio continues red hot run of performances