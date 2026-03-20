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Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office: Barricaded person on Oak Ridge Drive in custody

2 hours 14 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, March 20 2026 Mar 20, 2026 March 20, 2026 3:44 PM March 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office say a barricaded person on Oak Ridge Drive is now in custody.

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Authorities ask that the public avoid the area at this time. No other information was immediately available.

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