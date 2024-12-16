72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana OMV system "temporarily" down; no time estimate for return

1 hour 19 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, December 16 2024 Dec 16, 2024 December 16, 2024 9:27 AM December 16, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles said Monday that its systems are down with no estimate on a time of restoration. 

The office put out the following statement Monday morning:

OMV's system is temporarily down and we are currently unable to process driver's license, vehicle registration, and reinstatement transactions. We do not have an estimated time of restoration.

We appreciate your patience as our vendor works to restore service. Updates will be posted here as soon as the system is operational again.

Thank you for your understanding.

Trending News

There was no immediate reason given for the outage. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days