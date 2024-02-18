Louisiana Nursery seeing increase in customers despite freezing temps ahead

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge area faces the potential for another freeze Sunday night, but it's not stopping people from buying plants and flowers to prepare their yards for spring.

"I think the with the hard freeze we had recently, everybody got tired of looking at dead plants in their pots, and dead plants in their flowerbeds so people are coming out to replace those and now they're getting ready to prep for another freeze," Louisiana Nursery employee CJ Thomason said.

Business is still booming despite the cold temperatures seen recently.

"We've been having a lot of business coming in, and we have a lot of different plants and varieties coming in, so I would just say watch for the temperatures coming in to prepare," Brandon Flores with Louisiana Nursery said.

Saturday, Louisiana Nursery was in the process of moving all of their outdoor plants into an indoor greenhouse to protect their supply.

In a years time, greenhouses around the state have had to deal with drought and freezing temperatures. Employees said both weather extremes are unlikely for the typical warm and humid Louisiana.

"It's hard for plants to go through extreme heat and drought so we've tried to increase our stock and find things that are heat tolerant, drought tolerant, frost tolerant, and things that can provide both," Thomason said.

When freezing temps are on the radar, technicians advise plant owners to water their plants heavily and cover them with a frost cloth.

Evergreen plants such as boxwoods, azaleas, and gardenias do not need to be protected unless temperatures drop below 25 degrees.