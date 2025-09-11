Louisiana-native Lainey Wilson's Baton Rouge shows at the River Center are both sold out

BATON ROUGE — Lainey Wilson's Baton Rouge shows on Thursday and Friday at the Raising Cane's River Center are sold out, the venue said.

Wilson, a Louisiana native, is currently on her "Whirlwind World Tour."

Doors for both shows open at 6 p.m. for a 7 p.m. start time.

Her album "Whirlwind" earned her a nomination for Best Country Album at the 67th Grammy Awards.

Wilson also took home the top prize at the 60th annual Academy of Country Music Awards — the title of entertainer of the year — for a second year in a row. She also took home trophies for both female artist and album of the year.

Wilson's Baton Rouge connection extends beyond the tour stop. "Whirlwind" features a song called "Bar In Baton Rouge."