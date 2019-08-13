Louisiana Lottery launches two Saints scratch-off games

Photo: Louisiana Lottery

BATON ROUGE - To mark the 11th consecutive annual partnership with the New Orleans Saints, the Louisiana Lottery is launching two scratch-off games.

The games will feature the team's logo, cash prizes, and second-chance drawings for things like autographed merchandise. Lottery officials say the "$5 We Are the Saints" has top prizes of $100,000 and the "$2 New Orleans SAINTS' has top prizes of $20,000. Both scratch-off games are now available.

Each game features three distinct scenes designed with metallic gold ink. Tickets that aren't winners, from either game, can be entered in any $10 combination into a series of three second-chance drawings.

To enter the second-chance drawings, players should complete the information on the back of $10 worth of non-winning scratch-off tickets and mail them together in an envelope to the drawing address printed on the back of the ticket.

Complete game and second-chance drawing entry rules can be found on the lottery's website.