Louisiana loosens window tint laws for front side windows

BATON ROUGE — For decades, Louisiana drivers have faced strict limitations on how dark they could tint their front side windows. But a new law is changing that, offering more options for motorists and a potential boost for local businesses.

Brent Diebold, who's been in the window tinting business for 20 years, remembers when the original law changed in 1993. Now, he believes this updated regulation will not only benefit individuals with light sensitivity but also give the window tinting industry a much-needed lift.

"It's definitely going to help business pick up, because we do have people walk out sometimes because they want it darker," Diebold said.

Previously, front side windows were limited to a 40 percent visible light transmission (VLT), meaning 40 percent of outside light had to pass through. The new law expands this to 25 percent VLT, allowing for a noticeably darker tint. For comparison, 25 percent VLT is already permitted on rear side windows, while back windows can have as dark as 12 percent VLT.

"It has to read 40 on the light meter down to 35 percent film, where it will read above 25 percent on the light meter," Diebold said.

The demand for darker tints often stems from Louisiana's scorching temperatures.

"Window tint assists with your air conditioning system; it keeps it cooler," Randolph Harrell, the Baker Police Department Captain, said.

The Baker Police Department also recognizes the necessity of window tint for individuals with disabilities.

"Window tint is a necessity for some that operate on the roadways," the agency said.

Past limitations on tint were primarily for safety, aiming to prevent limited visibility during traffic stops.

"Just to make sure that the officer remains safe and that the citizen remains safe as well, and there is not an overreaction on either part because the beginning of the miscommunication a lot of times occurs with a lack of visibility," Harrell said.

To ensure safety with the new tinting options, police offer simple advice: turning on your dome light and lowering your windows as an officer approaches can help them see inside the vehicle.