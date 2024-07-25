Louisiana legislative leaders opt against special session to tackle tax reform

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana lawmakers will not return to Baton Rouge for a special session to address tax reform this year, legislattive leaders said Thursday.

Senate President Cameron Henry and House Speaker Phillip DeVillier said in a joint statement that the issues were too complex to be addressed now and that lawmakers will meet with interested parties and the public to narrow the list of topics to be addressed.

“Since adjourning in June, talks have continued with Revenue Secretary Richard Nelson and others to discuss what comprehensive tax reform would look like in Louisiana,” Henry said. “We’ve made a lot of progress, but it’s a very complicated issue that requires continued discussion. The public deserves time to see our plans and understand the implications for their families and their businesses. We want to get this right.”

DeVillier told House colleagues about the decision Wednesday, according to Louisiana Illuminator.

Interim meetings of legislative committees and task forces are posted at www.legis.la.gov and they're also streamed live, and archived.