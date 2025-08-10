Louisiana Leadership Institute accepting new students as school year begins

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Leadership Institute, a non-profit after-school program, is accepting new students as they return to school.

The non-profit was started by Congressman Cleo Fields in 1993 for elementary through secondary school-age students. The organization aims to shape young adults into the next generation of leaders and build their confidence.

LLI offers numerous programs for students, including band, media arts and Saturday leadership classes.

