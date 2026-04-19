Louisiana leaders react to Shreveport mass shooting that left 8 children dead, 2 women injured

PICTURE CREDIT: SHREVEPORT POLICE

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana leaders are reacting after a mass shooting in Shreveport left 8 children dead and two women injured.

Shreveport Police say the initial shooting happened early Sunday morning on West 79th Street. Investigators noted the shooting was a domestic incident.

Police said the suspect was shot and killed by Shreveport Police in Bossier City after a carjacking and chase.

Attorney General Liz Murrill extended her prayers to the family members involved in this mass shooting.

"Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating this tragic situation. We do not yet know all the details, but I am deeply saddened by the senseless loss of life. I’m praying for the victims and their family members in the wake of this devastating violence."

Gov. Jeff Landry also shared a statement saying he is heartbroken over what happened.

"Sharon and I are heartbroken over this horrific situation, and we’re praying for everyone affected. We’re deeply grateful to the law enforcement officers and first responders working tirelessly on the scene."

Senate President Cameron Henry and House Speaker Phillip Devillier shared a joint statement expressing their appreciation for the quick response from emergency personnel.

"Our hearts are broken by this tragedy that is devastating these families and loved ones, and the community of Shreveport, who have lost so much this morning. As more details emerge, we want to express our gratitude to the emergency personnel who responded so quickly, and to our local and state law enforcement officers who are moving this investigation forward. Our thoughts and prayers go out to each and every one in the north Louisiana community affected by this senseless loss of life. We stand ready to assist in any way that we can in the days ahead."

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser also extended his prayers to the community and shared a hotline for anyone experiencing domestic violence.

"I am reeling from the tragic news out of Shreveport this morning. Cher and I are praying for the community as they deal with the lasting effects of this horrible tragedy. I’m grateful to our first responders for their swift action, and to our law enforcement agencies for keeping the community informed. Please keep those affected in your thoughts today. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available 24/7 through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, by texting START to 88788, or via chat at thehotline.org. You are not alone."

The Associated Press is reporting that this is the deadliest mass shooting in more than two years.