8 children dead after mass shooting in Shreveport, two women survive gunshot wounds

PICTURE CREDIT: SHREVEPORT POLICE

SHREVEPORT — Eight children are dead, and others are wounded after a mass shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood on Sunday, Shreveport Police said.

The initial shooting happened early Sunday morning on West 79th St. near Linwood Avenue; police say there are two other related shooting scenes, one is an adjacent residence on West 79th Street, and another about a quarter mile away on Harrison Street.

Police say the suspect was shot and killed by Shreveport police on Brompton Lane in Bossier Parish after a carjacking and subsequent chase. Louisiana State Police said it is investigating this shooting as the pursuit ended in Bossier Parish.

The victims range from 18 months to 13 years old, and two adult women were shot in the head and survived, police said.

"This is a very large scene with multiple deceased children present," Cpl. Chris Bordelon said.

Investigators say this shooting was a domestic incident, and they believe some of the victims were children of the suspect.

"This is a tragic situation, maybe the worst tragic situation we have ever had in Shreveport," Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said.

This is an ongoing investigation.