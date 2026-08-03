LSP: 1 person injured in shooting involving Livingston deputies along I-55 southbound near Independence

INDEPENDENCE — One person was critically injured Monday morning after a shooting involving Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies along I-55 southbound in Tangipahoa Parish.

I-55 southbound was closed between mile markers 39 and 40 after the law enforcement chase that started in Albany ended with a crash and shots fired near Independence.

The closure was first reported around 6:57 a.m. on Monday. By 9:30 a.m., the roadway reopened.

"What we know right now is that the deputy pursued this vehicle, and the vehicle left the interstate," Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a video from the scene.

Ard added that the driver of the car then crashed into another vehicle before leading the deputy in a foot pursuit.

"The deputy had to tase the suspect. The suspect fought through the taser, disarmed the deputy of his taser," Ard continued. "After doing that, he basically started tasing the deputy as they were having a physical altercation."

Ard said that the deputy then "had to do what he had to do to survive this incident."

The person injured in the shooting was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition. The deputy was not injured during the incident, Ard added.

Louisiana State Police is investigating the incident.

Authorities asked drivers to use the exits for Independence and Hammond to avoid delays or take alternate routes, including La. 51, to continue through the affected areas.

Louisiana State Police Troop L Troopers are assisting agencies and diverting traffic to La. 40.

Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ that the chase involved a Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office unit. WBRZ has reached out to Livingston Parish deputies to learn more.