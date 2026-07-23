State senator urges Vermilion Parish to plan for growth amid possible space project

ERATH — On Wednesday, the space industry was on the minds of dozens of Vermilion Parish residents and members of the Rotary Club of Abbeville who piled into Erath Community Center, all to try and glean a little more information about what project could potentially come to their area from State Senator Bob Hensgens.

“Who is it? I don’t know. When is it coming? I don’t know,” Hensgens said.

Officials with the Rotary Club noted at the meeting that it was the largest gathering of people it has ever had at one of the organization’s events.

Hensgens reiterated he knew no details of a possible SpaceX or Blue Origin purchase.

However, he told residents at the meeting that now was the time to prepare for a potential future development, stressing the importance of having enough housing in the event of population growth and expanding the school system for possible new students.

There was no public comment session during the luncheon; all questions Sen. Hensgens answered were selected ahead of time from online submissions.