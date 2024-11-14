Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week Nine
Here are the high school football scores from Week 9 for the state of Louisiana:
Acadiana 59, Sam Houston 7
Airline 35, C.E. Byrd 21
Alexandria 55, Ouachita Parish 12
Amite 55, Springfield 0
Arcadia 14, Cedar Creek 12
Ascension Catholic 47, White Castle 6
Ascension Episcopal 45, Westminster Christian (LAF) 0
Avoyelles 32, Oakdale 20
Barbe 28, Sulphur 13
Baton Rouge Catholic 42, Woodlawn (BR) 0
Bonnabel 13, West Jefferson 6
Brusly 44, St. Michael 6
Buckeye 30, Marksville 8
Bunkie 54, Vidalia 6
Calvary Baptist Academy 48, Green Oaks 8
Captain Shreve 63, Haughton 34
Cecilia 44, Livonia 0
Central - B.R. 14, Zachary 3
Central Catholic 28, Jeanerette 8
Chalmette 31, Slidell 21
Church Point 34, Holy Savior Menard 7
Covenant Christian Academy 49, Centerville 16
Covington 33, Ponchatoula 9
DeQuincy 49, Rosepine 6
DeRidder 42, Washington-Marion 22
Delhi 44, Tensas 0
Delhi Charter 28, Beekman 22
Denham Springs 21, Walker 14
Destrehan 31, Hahnville 24
Donaldsonville 40, Berwick 0
Dunham 18, Baton Rouge Episcopal 0
E.D. White 34, Assumption 0
East St. John 22, Carver 20
Erath 17, Kaplan 14
Evangel Christian Academy 56, Lafayette Christian Academy 42
Franklin Parish 33, Wossman 6
Franklinton 28, Loranger 21
H.L. Bourgeois 23, Central Lafourche 22
Hamilton Christian Academy 47, Merryville 14
Haynesville 56, Willow School 13
Homer 34, North Caddo 6
Huntington 36, Natchitoches Central 25
Iota 29, Mamou 0
Jena 50, Caldwell Parish 14
Jennings 56, St. Louis 3
Jonesboro-Hodge 30, Glenbrook 29
Karr 35, John Curtis Christian 14
Kentwood 42, Thrive 6
Kinder 50, Port Barre 6
Lafayette 42, New Iberia 34
Lake Charles College Prep 47, Comeaux 9
Lakeshore 48, Hannan 14
Leesville 42, Eunice 15
Liberty Magnet 18, Scotlandville 6
Logansport 55, LaSalle 0
Loreauville 34, Franklin 14
Lutcher 48, Morgan City 0
Madison Prep 14, University (Lab) 6
Mansfield 47, Lakeside 14
NDHS 48, Lafayette Renaissance 34
Neville 27, West Monroe 14
New Iberia Catholic 51, West St. Mary 0
Newman 42, Country Day 7
North DeSoto 49, Loyola Prep 13
North Vermilion 24, RHS 20
North Webster 39, Many 8
Northlake Christian 20, St. Helena 14
Northshore 21, Fontainebleau 14
Oak Grove 42, Madison 14
Opelousas Catholic 48, Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 6
Ouachita Christian 56, Ferriday 28
Parkview Baptist 23, Mentorship Academy 0
Pearl River 42, Pope John Paul 21
Pickering 26, Ringgold 6
Plaquemine 36, Istrouma 8
Pointe Coupee Catholic 31, Sacred Heart 12
Port Allen 43, Collegiate Baton Rouge 0
Red River 50, Winnfield 6
Riverside Academy 56, Varnado 0
Rummel 42, Jesuit 7
Ruston 49, Pineville 0
Saint Paul's 30, Mandeville 28
Shaw 54, Belle Chasse 7
Shreveport Northwood 21, Minden 17
South Lafourche 42, Ellender 0
South Plaquemines 41, Cohen 6
Southside 44, Carencro 21
St. Augustine 18, Holy Cross 13
St. Charles Catholic 45, Discovery 0
St. Edmund Catholic 61, Bolton 0
St. James 14, Patterson 0
St. John 43, Ascension Christian School 0
St. Martinville 21, Abbeville 8
St. Mary's 52, Lena Northwood 12
St. Thomas More 48, Teurlings Catholic 34
Sterlington 34, Carroll 7
Sumner 34, Albany 0
Union Parish 35, Magnolia Excellence 0
Vandebilt Catholic 41, South Terrebonne 14
Vermilion Catholic 56, Gueydan 0
Vinton 41, East Beauregard 0
Welsh 31, Lake Arthur 10
West St. John 70, Crescent City 0
Westlake 41, South Beauregard 20
Woodlawn (SH) 40, Bossier 14
