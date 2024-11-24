Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week Eight

Here are the high school football scores from Week 8 for the state of Louisiana:

Acadiana 43, Southside 10

Airline 76, Natchitoches Central 52

Alexandria 40, Ruston 36

Amite 47, Albany 0

Ascension Episcopal 45, Highland Baptist 0

Barbe 38, Lafayette 28

Baton Rouge Catholic 48, Scotlandville 12

Baton Rouge Episcopal 44, Northeast 16

Bogalusa 50, Springfield 0

Breaux Bridge 56, Beau Chene 13

Broadmoor 36, Belaire 16

Brusly 12, McKinley 0

Buckeye 27, Caldwell Parish 20

Bunkie 41, Jena 0

C.E. Byrd 37, Benton 21

Calvary Baptist Academy 21, Huntington 14

Carencro 26, Sulphur 21

Centerville 26, Hanson Memorial 23

Central - B.R. 35, Liberty Magnet 20

Chalmette 16, Fontainebleau 6

Christian Collegiate, Miss. 62, Franklin Academy 6

Church Point 43, Crowley 25

Claiborne 44, Tallulah 14

Covenant Christian Academy 29, Jeanerette 12

Covington 49, Hammond 13

DeQuincy 44, East Beauregard 0

DeRidder 55, LaGrange 12

Destrehan 41, Central Lafourche 0

Dunham 49, East Feliciana 6

E.D. White 45, South Terrebonne 0

East Jefferson 20, Ehret 16

Elton 22, Basile 6

Evangel Christian Academy 55, Haughton 27

Fisher 35, Jefferson Rise 14

Franklin 38, Houma Christian 7

Franklin Parish 53, Grant 0

Franklinton 49, Pearl River 40

Frederick Douglass 48, Abramson 14

Hahnville 47, East St. John 18

Hamilton Christian Academy 49, Oberlin 12

Haynesville 43, Arcadia 8

Homer 50, Magnolia Excellence 18

Iota 42, Ville Platte 6

Iowa 48, Eunice 21

Istrouma 26, West Feliciana 9

Jesuit 17, John Curtis Christian 10

Jonesboro-Hodge 1, Plain Dealing 0

Kinder 46, Holy Savior Menard 7

Lafayette Christian Academy 43, Welsh 7

Lafayette Renaissance 26, Lake Arthur 21

Lake Charles College Prep 42, Westlake 12

Leesville 67, Washington-Marion 16

Lena Northwood 34, Lakeview 32

Lincoln Preparatory School 30, Cedar Creek 6

Livonia 48, Capitol 8

Loranger 28, Lakeshore 21

Loyola Prep 35, B.T. Washington 6

Lutcher 56, Ellender 0

Mandeville 34, Ponchatoula 7

Mansfield 20, Winnfield 14

Marksville 50, Vidalia 24

McDonogh #35 42, Carver 7

Minden 41, Bossier 2

Neville 41, Ouachita Parish 14

New Iberia Catholic 42, Loreauville 7

North Caddo 34, Green Oaks 24

North DeSoto 55, Woodlawn (SH) 6

North Webster 16, Richwood 8

Northlake Christian 46, St. Thomas Aquinas 2

Northside 41, Comeaux 20

Northwest 39, Mamou 6

Opelousas 28, Cecilia 27

Ouachita Christian 50, Mangham 16

Parkway 52, Captain Shreve 33

Patterson 32, Berwick 27

Plaquemine 53, Tara 0

Pope John Paul 45, Independence 20

Red River 48, Many 8

Riverside Academy 18, Central Catholic 15

Saint Paul's 49, Northshore 0

Salmen 31, Slidell 14

Sam Houston 42, New Iberia 7

Shaw 79, Discovery 0

Shreveport Northwood 42, Southwood 0

Slaughter 13, Baker 6

South Beauregard 35, St. Louis 7

South Lafourche 77, Morgan City 35

South Plaquemines 28, Country Day 7

St. Amant 42, Live Oak 26

St. Charles Catholic 14, Belle Chasse 13

St. Frederick Catholic 56, Tensas 8

St. James 35, Donaldsonville 6

St. Martin's 37, West St. John 22

St. Thomas More 61, RHS 0

Sterlington 37, Bastrop 22

Sumner 13, Pine 6

Terrebonne 20, H.L. Bourgeois 7

Teurlings Catholic 28, East Ascension 14

Thibodaux 57, McMain 14

Union Parish 42, D'Arbonne Woods 20

University (Lab) 42, Parkview Baptist 7

Vermilion Catholic 50, Opelousas Catholic 21

Vinton 36, Rosepine 8

Walker 44, Dutchtown 24

West Monroe 41, Pineville 13

Westminster Christian 50, Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 0

White Castle 20, Ascension Christian School 12

Young Audiences Charter 0, Haynes Academy 0

Zachary 45, Woodlawn (BR) 21