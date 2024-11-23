Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana High School Football Scores - Second round of the Playoffs
Here are the high school football scores from the second round of the Playoffs for the state of Louisiana:
Non-Select=
Division I=
Airline 42, Westgate 16
Destrehan 63, Shreveport Northwood 21
Neville 44, Covington 13
Ruston 42, Zachary 21
Southside 47, Walker 0
West Monroe 20, Mandeville 9
Division II=
Franklin Parish 35, Brusly 14
Franklinton 42, West Feliciana 21
Iowa 24, Wossman 8
Lakeshore 17, Iota 10
North DeSoto 38, Belle Chasse 14
Opelousas 30, Jennings 19
Division III=
Jena 56, Port Allen 20
Kinder 28, Westlake 12
Oak Grove 62, Mansfield 14
Pine 21, Kaplan 6
St. James 48, Donaldsonville 6
Sterlington 49, Lakeside 18
Union Parish 42, Red River 8
Division IV=
Franklin 22, DeQuincy 19
General Trass (Lake Providence) 38, North Iberville 6
Haynesville 61, Montgomery 0
Jeanerette 46, Grand Lake 24
Logansport 49, Elton 12
Mangham 44, West St. John 6
South Plaquemines 21, East Feliciana 6
Select=
Division I=
Alexandria 49, Evangel Christian Academy 6
Baton Rouge Catholic 42, East Jefferson 0
C.E. Byrd 37, Saint Paul's 15
John Curtis Christian 28, Acadiana 27
Karr 56, Huntington 6
Division II=
E.D. White 51, Livingston Collegiate Academy 14
Leesville 42, Loyola Prep 24
Madison Prep 34, St. Charles Catholic 20
Shaw 49, Loranger 14
Vandebilt Catholic 49, Hannan 9
Division III=
Baton Rouge Episcopal 24, Pope John Paul 7
Bunkie 39, Amite 14
Calvary Baptist Academy 38, De La Salle 0
Dunham 42, Parkview Baptist 0
Lafayette Christian Academy 35, NDHS 28
New Iberia Catholic 59, Northlake Christian 22
Newman 49, D'Arbonne Woods 19
Sumner 48, Slaughter 28
Division IV=
Ascension Catholic 58, Opelousas Catholic 13
Covenant Christian Academy 41, Central Catholic 13
Kentwood 42, Ascension Episcopal 16
Ouachita Christian 28, Pointe Coupee Catholic 6
Riverside Academy 49, Hamilton Christian Academy 6
St. Edmund Catholic 78, St. Martin's 37
Vermilion Catholic 47, Westminster Christian 17
