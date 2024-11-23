Louisiana High School Football Scores - Second round of the Playoffs

Here are the high school football scores from the second round of the Playoffs for the state of Louisiana:

Non-Select=

Division I=

Airline 42, Westgate 16

Destrehan 63, Shreveport Northwood 21

Neville 44, Covington 13

Ruston 42, Zachary 21

Southside 47, Walker 0

West Monroe 20, Mandeville 9

Division II=

Franklin Parish 35, Brusly 14

Franklinton 42, West Feliciana 21

Iowa 24, Wossman 8

Lakeshore 17, Iota 10

North DeSoto 38, Belle Chasse 14

Opelousas 30, Jennings 19

Division III=

Jena 56, Port Allen 20

Kinder 28, Westlake 12

Oak Grove 62, Mansfield 14

Pine 21, Kaplan 6

St. James 48, Donaldsonville 6

Sterlington 49, Lakeside 18

Union Parish 42, Red River 8

Division IV=

Franklin 22, DeQuincy 19

General Trass (Lake Providence) 38, North Iberville 6

Haynesville 61, Montgomery 0

Jeanerette 46, Grand Lake 24

Logansport 49, Elton 12

Mangham 44, West St. John 6

South Plaquemines 21, East Feliciana 6

Select=

Division I=

Alexandria 49, Evangel Christian Academy 6

Baton Rouge Catholic 42, East Jefferson 0

C.E. Byrd 37, Saint Paul's 15

John Curtis Christian 28, Acadiana 27

Karr 56, Huntington 6

Division II=

E.D. White 51, Livingston Collegiate Academy 14

Leesville 42, Loyola Prep 24

Madison Prep 34, St. Charles Catholic 20

Shaw 49, Loranger 14

Vandebilt Catholic 49, Hannan 9

Division III=

Baton Rouge Episcopal 24, Pope John Paul 7

Bunkie 39, Amite 14

Calvary Baptist Academy 38, De La Salle 0

Dunham 42, Parkview Baptist 0

Lafayette Christian Academy 35, NDHS 28

New Iberia Catholic 59, Northlake Christian 22

Newman 49, D'Arbonne Woods 19

Sumner 48, Slaughter 28

Division IV=

Ascension Catholic 58, Opelousas Catholic 13

Covenant Christian Academy 41, Central Catholic 13

Kentwood 42, Ascension Episcopal 16

Ouachita Christian 28, Pointe Coupee Catholic 6

Riverside Academy 49, Hamilton Christian Academy 6

St. Edmund Catholic 78, St. Martin's 37

Vermilion Catholic 47, Westminster Christian 17