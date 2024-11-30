Louisiana High School Football Scores - Quarterfinal round of state playoffs

BATON ROUGE - Here are the high school football scores from the second round of the Playoffs for the state of Louisiana:

Non-Select

Division IV

Logansport 35, Franklin 6

South Plaquemines 42, Mangham 18

Haynesville 30, Welsh 15

General Trass 36, Jeanerette 34

Division III

St. James 26, Pine 7

Sterlington 43, Oak Grove 39

Union Parish 44, Kinder 14

Jena 18, Loreauville 14

Division II

Franklinton 41, Lakeshore 40

Iowa 42, Franklin Parish 28

Plaquemine 35, Opelousas 22

Franklinton 41, Lakeshore 40

Division I

Central - B.R. 21, West Monroe 7

Neville 31, Chalmette 7

Ruston 49, Southside 7

Destrehan 69, Airline 41

Select

Division IV

Ouachita Christian 30, Covenant Christian Academy 14

Vermilion Catholic 60, St. Edmund Catholic 20

Ascension Catholic 40, Riverside Academy 35

Kentwood 50, Southern Lab 32

Division III

Bunkie 14, Sumner 12

Calvary Baptist Academy 52, Baton Rouge Episcopal 10

New Iberia Catholic 31, Newman 0

Dunham 34, Lafayette Christian 30

Division II

E.D. White 23, Vandebilt Catholic 18

Leesville 50, Booker T. Washington 12

Madison Prep 14, Istrouma 6

Shaw 21, Kennedy 14

Division I

Alexandria 43, C.E. Byrd 32

John Curtis Christian 31, Teurlings Catholic 10

Karr 42, St. Thomas More 14

Catholic 14, Archbishop Rummel 7

___