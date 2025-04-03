Louisiana farmers face uncertainty as new Trump administration tariffs take effect

ERWINVILLE - President Donald Trump's new tariffs raise questions for farmers across Louisiana, many of whom are concerned about their livelihoods.

Trump's sweeping new tariffs announced Wednesday have left Louisiana farmers like Donald Schexnayder with some uncertainty on what comes next.

"For this short period of time, whenever things are getting balanced out, see how everything turns out. Like I said, supply and demand is always the driver with grain prices," Schexnayder said.

He and his two brothers are farmers in Erwinville. They grow and sell wheat, soybeans and corn, but the job of a farmer can be risky, having to work under unpredictable conditions.

"We can't control the weather, so we could be looking at good weather and have a great crop and have one weather event and wipe it out. So we already own a line of pretty risky operations," Schexnayder said.

With new tariffs under the Trump administration, Schexnayder predicts a potential strain on his business as the cost of nearly everything goes up.

“Its not the first time we've seen these tariffs when Trump was in office before, we had the tariff situation. prices on grain lately hasn't been great to start with so its a concern, we'll probably see a lull in the market but i think in the long run it’s going to be beneficial to us," Schexnayder said.

He said the constant changes in the farming industry leave farmers like himself longing for a safety net.

"You know the big comeaway from this is not having a farm bill, that means a lot to us. The farm bill is something we can rely on, keep us producing good safe food for the country so hopefully we get some attention from congress to pass a new farm bill, something we didn't get in the last administration," Schexnayder said.

In the next couple of weeks, farmers will start seeing the tangible and monetary effects of these tariffs.