Louisiana drivers now have option for personalized rates through GM Insurance

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana residents now have another option for auto insurance, fresh off the heels of several insurance reform laws being signed by Gov. Jeff Landry.

Starting this week, residents can get General Motors Insurance, Landry announced Wednesday.

"General Motors Insurance coming to Louisiana is a testament to the work we accomplished this legislative session to bring about real insurance reform,” the governor said. “Louisiana families deserve more options in this mandated market, and we are incredibly proud to welcome GM to our state. I am confident this is just the beginning of a more consumer-friendly insurance market."

GM Insurance uses in-vehicle technology already built into Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles with a model year of 2016 or newer to offer personalized rates based on safe driving habits. Accoridng to the governor, safer drivers can earn lower premiums along with benefits like accident forgiveness and deductible waivers.

Non-GM vehicles can also be covered, as well as third-party partnered options for homeowners and renters coverage.

"This approach is consistent with usage-based insurance models currently offered by other insurers in Louisiana and nationally," a Louisiana Department of Insurance statement said.

GM Insurance has had the LDI-issued authority to issue insurance since 2006, but it was not until 2019 that GM's affiliated agency responsible for selling policies was licensed by the LDI as a producer agency, LDI Commissioner Tim Temple clarified.

In December 2024, GM National Insurance Company submitted a new private passenger auto insurance product for review and approval by the LDI. The LDI approved the company’s policy for filing in March 2025, allowing the program to take effect in July.