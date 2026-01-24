Louisiana DOTD now makes it's own salt and brine

BATON ROUGE — The Department of Transportation and Development has been preparing for the freezing weather conditions across the state. The secretary of DOTD, Glynn Ledet, says the state also has 200,000 gallons of Brine and 10 million pounds of salt.

"Both salt and brine reserves across the state are strategic areas. So we actually have the largest inventory of salt and brine in the state's history, so we can be prepared for these prolonged weather conditions," Ledet said.

The department's salt dome is in Baton Rouge. This is actually the first year that Louisiana is able to make its own salt and brine.

"We want to have the ability, after our stockpile is used, to be able to make Brine and we actually have Brine making facilities in DOTD districts across the state," Ledet said.

Ledet says last year, for the snowstorm, the state had to buy brine from other places. That showed him how much we needed our own.

"After the conditions from last year, we realized that we needed to step up and have that ability to make Brine in case we utilized our stockpile," he said.

DOTD crews have already been outside pretreating the ground.

"All Elevated roadways and the overpass structures that are going to get hit the hardest. They are also going along the major roadways to actually trim trees where we will have the biggest ice impacts."

