Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries boosting patrols to combat impaired boat operators

MAUREPAS - It's the last celebration of the summer and if you're headed out on the boat for Labor Day weekend, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says they will be too.

"This weekend we have ramped up our patrol numbers, we do have extra agents working. We've got our regular shift guys and extra agents to come out to focus on removing impaired operators from the water. That is going to be our primary focus," said LT. Jared Riddle with LDWF.

Riddle said the agency will be conducting even more boat safety checks. Agents will be searching for registration, appropriate amount of flotation devices, safety equipment, and will examine the boat operator.

"If we come across you and determine you are operating a vessel impaired you will be brought to jail, our department has a zero tolerance policy on that," Riddle said.

After a deadly boat crash on Tickfaw River in July that killed 2 people and injured 6 others, Riddle stressed the importance of a serious approach for Labor Day weekend.

"A lot of these fatalities are brought on by impaired operation," Riddle said. "It is the ultimate responsibility of the operator to make sure that everyone on board makes it back to the bank safely, go out and have fun but be safe," Riddle said.