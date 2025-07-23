Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services hiring investigators for new initiative

BATON ROUGE - As part of a new initiative called "Second Shift" , the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is hiring over 50 Child Protective Services investigators.

According to DCFS, the initiative advances "the agency's capacity to respond to reports of child abuse and neglect" on evenings, weekends and holidays.

It offers a 10 hour, four-day work week from 1:30 p.m. to midnight, alternating weekends off, full state benefits with health and retirement.

These investigators will partner with law enforcement, educators, and healthcare providers to assess child safety and intervene when necessary.

Anyone interested can learn more here.