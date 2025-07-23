92°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services hiring investigators for new initiative
BATON ROUGE - As part of a new initiative called "Second Shift" , the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is hiring over 50 Child Protective Services investigators.
According to DCFS, the initiative advances "the agency's capacity to respond to reports of child abuse and neglect" on evenings, weekends and holidays.
It offers a 10 hour, four-day work week from 1:30 p.m. to midnight, alternating weekends off, full state benefits with health and retirement.
These investigators will partner with law enforcement, educators, and healthcare providers to assess child safety and intervene when necessary.
Trending News
Anyone interested can learn more here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Crews begin months-long work to replace Burgess Road Bridge over West Colyell...
-
Brian Kelly proclaims 'it's football season' to Rotary Club as he enters...
-
Iberville Parish: Customers without water pressure will have water restored around 6...
-
Two people wanted for stealing over $1,400 of LEGO sets from Port...
-
Man injured in South Sherwood Forest Boulevard shooting dies in hospital