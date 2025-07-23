92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services hiring investigators for new initiative

1 hour 4 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, July 23 2025 Jul 23, 2025 July 23, 2025 5:22 PM July 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - As part of a new initiative called "Second Shift" , the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is hiring over 50 Child Protective Services investigators.

According to DCFS, the initiative advances "the agency's capacity to respond to reports of child abuse and neglect" on evenings, weekends and holidays.

It offers a 10 hour, four-day work week from 1:30 p.m. to midnight, alternating weekends off, full state benefits with health and retirement. 

These investigators will partner with law enforcement, educators, and healthcare providers to assess child safety and intervene when necessary. 

Trending News

Anyone interested can learn more here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days