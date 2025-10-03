Attorney says Kyren Lacy was not at fault for crash that resulted in man killed, Lacy's arrest

BATON ROUGE - In an interview with HTV 10, an attorney representing former LSU football star Kyren Lacy disputed Louisiana State Police's statements that his client was at fault in a deadly crash.

Lacy was initially accused of negligent homicide in January 2025 after LSP said he "recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed," resulting in a head-on collision and the death of 78-year-old Herman Hall. The driver of a truck abruptly braked and swerved to the right to avoid a head-on collision with an approaching Dodge Charger, believed to be driven by Lacy, troopers said.

Lacy took his own life days before he was set to appear before a grand jury.

His attorney, Matt Ory, provided the district attorney's findings compared to the surveillance footage in a 40-minute interview with HTV's Martin Folse and disputed the claim that Lacy caused the crash.

According to documentation provided by Ory of the district attorney's investigation into LSP's report, "The evidence submitted in the report does not support that Kyren Lacy should have known his actions were the cause of the crash that happened approximately 72 yards in front of him."

(Statement from district attorney's point, credit HTV.)

According to Ory, Lacy did pass four vehicles that were going about 35-40 miles per hour in a no-pass zone, but Ory said Lacy returned into the lane about 90 yards behind where the crash happened.

"He was 72.6 yards [away] before they collide. He is almost a football field away back in his lane. You can see another car come to a stop and then Kyren Lacy come to a stop."

Ory also said while he was illegally passing in a no-pass zone, Lacy was too far away from the crash to fit the definition of him actively passing at the time of the crash. He said Lacy was 120 yards apart from vehicles involved in the crash as he re-entered his lane; anyone legally passing has to be back within their lane of travel within 100 feet, Ory said.

"In the conclusion of the district attorney's report, [LSP] gave the impression that Kyren Lacy was actively passing vehicles when the crash occurred, which is incorrect," Ory said.

Ory said the driver of the second vehicle involved, which was the one that hit Hall's vehicle, gave statements saying she tried to avoid a gold truck she was behind rather than Lacy's green Dodge Charger. The report that he says is from the district attorney's investigation said the trooper questioning that driver "attempted to recap what she was saying, which seems to contradict her statements."

(Statement from district attorney's point, credit HTV.)

Ory also provided body-cam footage of the trooper getting a statement from the driver of the gold truck at a later time. The footage shows the trooper directing the driver to include that "you had to slam on your brakes to avoid that Charger." The gold truck's driver said the woman driving the car behind him caused the wreck when she pulled into the other lane to avoid hitting the back of the truck.

Additionally, that driver said in the body cam footage he "wasn't going fast" and "didn't even cause any skid marks," but the written report from the driver said he had to "slam on the brakes" and emergency brake to try and avoid the crash. The body cam was also turned off as the driver wrote his report, Ory said.

Ory also took issue with LSP never questioning a passenger in Lacy's car at the time of the crash.

"There was another passenger in Kyren Lacy's car. They knew this. They have video footage of this individual getting out of the car. Why didn't you ascertain his identity? Why would you not want to hear the person with one of the best views of this incident? Why would you not bring him in for questioning?"

The full interview is available here: