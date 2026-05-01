Louisiana Democrats address Supreme Court decision on congressional maps

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Democratic Party will hold a press conference on Friday addressing the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Louisiana’s second majority Black congressional district.

In a 6-3 ruling on Wednesday, the court’s conservative majority found that the district, represented by Democrat Cleo Fields, relied too heavily on race. Chief Justice John Roberts had described the district as a “snake” that stretches more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) to link parts of the Shreveport, Alexandria, Lafayette and Baton Rouge areas.

At Friday's news conference, Louisiana Democrat Chair Randal Gaines called the Supreme Court's ruling "regression on steroids," saying the U.S. Supreme Court has "consistently ruled against the interest of minorities, and particularly, African Americans."

"They have not taken action in the last five to ten years to define the rights of minorities, to interpret the rights of minorities, but to diminish the rights of minorities."

Gaines said the decision "reverses and diminishes rights that were hard fought and hard won by great suffering sacrifices for almost 50 years, and [the Court has] made a decision to retrace the steps that were once found unconstitutional."

He also said that he doesn't see a pathway through the court system for voting rights, saying the Supreme Court was "once a champion for voting rights," but have now regressed in their steps.

"For Democrats, African American, Hispanic voters, we have to register to vote aggressively, vote aggressively to make sure out voting rights are addressed."

On Thursday, Gov. Jeff Landry signed an executive order to postpone the upcoming primary election for the U.S. Representative race so that a new congressional district map can be drawn.