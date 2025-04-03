Louisiana Democratic Party credits grassroots activists for defeat of four constitutional amendments

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's Democratic Party credited grassroots activists after the state voted no on four constitutional amendments over the weekend.

Party leaders also pushed back against Gov. Jeff Landry's claims that "Soros and far-left liberals" and Louisiana being "conditioned for failure" contributed to the election results.

"This is not a decision based on people conditioned for failure," Democratic State Representative Edmond Jordan said. "Let me be very clear, this is the people that want success, that want what's best for our state. These amendments failed by over 60% of the vote."

Jordan also criticized Landry's hiring freeze and argued the state wouldn't be facing a fiscal crisis if there was better legislative planning.