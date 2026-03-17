Louisiana country singer set to perform in Baton Rouge after completing international tour

Baton Rouge - Homegrown country music singer Noah James joined 2une In on Tuesday morning, days after wrapping up an international tour, to talk about his upcoming performance in Baton Rouge.

James is set to release his new EP, "Coming Home Again," on March 20, followed by a live performance at the Texas Club on Saturday, March 21.



James, 19, is from Prairieville and signed with Sony Music in August 2025 after growing an audience of more than 300,000 fans on TikTok, according to Music Row.



During his international tour from March 4-14, James performed at the internationally renowned C2C Festival in Berlin, Rotterdam and London, bringing his Louisiana roots to one of country music’s premier global stages.



You can find more information on Noah James’ live performance at the Texas Club in Baton Rouge here.