Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana Construction Education Foundation invests $100,000 into new LSU construction facility
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Construction Education Foundation has invested $100,000 into LSU's new construction and advanced manufacturing building.
The donation will support the university's new 148,000-square-foot facility designed to provide students with hands-on, industry-relevant experience in construction management and advanced manufacturing.
The new facility is a $107 million investment into the state's workforce, LCEF said Wednesday. So far, LSU has received $40 million in private support and $42 million in state funding toward the project.
Trending News
"This investment underscores the powerful link between higher education and industry. Together, we are building the next generation of leaders who will design, construct, and innovate for decades to come," Dr. Vicki Colvin, Dean of the LSU College of Engineering, said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Road work continuing past scheduled times on I-10 east near City Park...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Luling Ferry crashes in 1976, leaving 78 dead in deadliest...
-
BRPD: One person dead after shooting at barbershop on Greenwell Springs Road
-
EPA transfers management of Smitty's Supply in Roseland back to company
-
Gov. Jeff Landry hopes to have National Guard deployed in Louisiana by...
Sports Video
-
Hills earns Week 6 Fans' Choice Player of Week
-
LSU men's basketball takes turn at SEC Media Days
-
LSU women's basketball previews the upcoming season at SEC Tipoff
-
National championship-winning LSU baseball team to visit White House next week
-
Southern looks to turn things around after their worst start in 54...