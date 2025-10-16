63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana Construction Education Foundation invests $100,000 into new LSU construction facility

1 hour 33 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, October 16 2025 Oct 16, 2025 October 16, 2025 6:24 AM October 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Construction Education Foundation has invested $100,000 into LSU's new construction and advanced manufacturing building. 

The donation will support the university's new 148,000-square-foot facility designed to provide students with hands-on, industry-relevant experience in construction management and advanced manufacturing.

The new facility is a $107 million investment into the state's workforce, LCEF said Wednesday. So far, LSU has received $40 million in private support and $42 million in state funding toward the project. 

Trending News

"This investment underscores the powerful link between higher education and industry. Together, we are building the next generation of leaders who will design, construct, and innovate for decades to come," Dr. Vicki Colvin, Dean of the LSU College of Engineering, said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days