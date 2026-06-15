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Louisiana blues musician Kenny Neal recovering in ICU after heart attack
BATON ROUGE — Grammy-nominated Louisiana blues musician Kenny Neal is recovering in a hospital after a heart attack on Saturday, his family shared on Facebook.
Neal's family said he is stable and recovering in the intensive care unit after an "intense effort to save his life."
"Our family is requesting privacy at this time, as he is not yet out of the woods. Please keep Kenny in your thoughts and prayers, and we will provide an update in due time," his family said.
Neal also performed at a Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration at Gus Young Park on Saturday.
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Neal was born in New Orleans but grew up in Baton Rouge. He was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in May. He was nominated for Grammy Awards in 1999, 2009 and 2016, and has received numerous other awards in his highly regarded career.
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