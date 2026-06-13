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Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration held at BREC Gus Young Park
BATON ROUGE — A Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration at BREC Gus Young Park on Saturday.
Attendees enjoyed an afternoon filled with live music from Kenny Neal and the Neal family, food, activities, cultural experiences and community resources.
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The free community event brought together organizations, businesses and residents for a day of unity, reflection and celebration. EBR Council on Aging CEO Tasha Clark-Amar was honored.
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