Louisiana attorney general suing Smitty's Supply after August plant explosion

By: Adam Burruss

ROSELAND - Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill filed a joint complaint with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and the United States Department of Justice against Smitty's Supply following an explosion and fire at their Roseland plant.

The complaint claims that Smitty's clean up and oil spill prevention efforts in the Tangipahoa River were "inadequate." The attorney general said after pollutants in the river traveled approximately 47 miles down stream, the EPA looked at Smitty's proposed plans were "insufficient."

Additionally, the complaint noted Smitty's violated the Clean Water Act even prior to the explosion, saying the company had numerous permit violations.

The full complaint is available here.

