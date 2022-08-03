Louie's Cafe says times are tough as costs increase

BATON ROUGE- With prices skyrocketing on everything, local restaurants are feeling the heat of inflation, making it hard for them to stay afloat.

It's a tough thing to hear for those who live in Baton Rouge. The city loves to eat—especially at local restaurants—but some just can't seem to keep the doors open.

Jimmy Wetherford owns Louie's Café on the street not to far from Fat Cow, a local restaurant that closed permanently last week. He says that restaurant closing hits close to home.

"It shows times are tough," Wetherford said.

Wetherford says he is doing everything he can to stay open as other restaurants struggle.

Louie's first opened back in 1941 on Chimes Street. Since then, it has become a staple in Baton Rouge, with many loyal customers filling the diner Wednesday morning for breakfast.

Costs are up on everything from potatoes to flour, and with profit margins becoming smaller, Wetherford says he may have to some tough decisions.

"I hate to go up on pricing. My customers hopefully will continue to come," Wetherford said.

He hopes for more customers when LSU students return to Baton Rouge this month.

But more than anything, he says even though times are tough, Louie's is not going anywhere.

"We are here to stay," Wetherford said.